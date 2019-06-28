THANK YOU FOR USING THE COLORADO THEATRE GUILD WEBSITE AS YOUR SOURCE FOR JOB OPPORTUNITIES IN THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY IN COLORADO

SOME TIPS FOR APPLYING FOR A JOB

1. Thoroughly read job descriptions. Most recruiters will tell you a big pet peeve is hearing from job seekers who apply even if they aren’t qualified for the job. Take the time to understand exactly what the company expects from applicants for jobs that interest you; do not ignore the detailed description of what the job entails. “ATS technologies can filter candidates by those whose responses dovetail best with specific job descriptions. For the best response rates, make sure your content and experience match up accordingly.”

2. Create an original cover letter. If the company asks for a cover letter, be sure to include one. Make sure to write one specific to your accomplishments and skills and one that addresses the job description properly. Go a step further and mention how you will use that knowledge and those skills on the job. Avoid sending out a generic, run-of-the-mill cover letter. “Despite the cover letter being digital, it’s often the first thing recruiters read when viewing candidate profiles—even ahead of the resume.” “Use the cover letter as an opportunity to showcase your personality, qualifications, and desire for the job.”

3. Identify key words and tailor your resume. Take your time and look over your resume. Find the key words in the job description and make sure you indicate how your accomplishments address those requirements. Be sure to customize your resume and/or cover letter slightly to each specific job.