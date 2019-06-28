Cirque Dreams is seeking local male and female dancers with athletic builds and youthful appearances to participate in a press event a the Gaylord Rockies Hotel in Aurora.

WHEN IS THE PAID APPEARANCE

Wednesday, July 17th, 2019 – call time 7:45am (4 hour gig)

COMPENSATION

Job is PAID

$100

FOR CONSIDERATION

Email headshot and resume to melissa@cirqueproductions.com

VENUE

Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center

6700 North Gaylord Rockies Boulevard

Aurora, CO 80019

(Near Denver International Airport off of E-470)

Cirque Productions website

Posted 7-2-19