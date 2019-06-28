Our Sponsors
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsJul3Wed20191:30 pm Peter and the Starcatcher – (mat...Peter and the Starcatcher – (mat...Jul 3 @ 1:30 pm – 4:00 pmA curious and intelligent girl from a magical family, a nameless orphan boy, two ships full of sailors ‘n pirates, and adventure at every turn! This family friendly musical uses the magic of theatre to[...]5:30 pm Disney’s Beauty and the Beast / ...Disney’s Beauty and the Beast / ...Jul 3 @ 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm“Be Our Guest!,” The Academy Award-winning film, comes to life in this romantic and beloved take on the classic fairy tale. Step into the enchanted world of Broadway’s modern classic, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,[...]7:00 pm Measure for Measure / Theatrewor...Measure for Measure / Theatrewor...Jul 3 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pmAfter decades of summer Shakespeare, Theatreworks presents Measure for Measure for the ﬁrst time. In a city that veers between zanies and zealots, a corrupt oﬃcial oﬀers a young nun a chance to save her[...]7:30 pm Disaster! / Rocky Mountain Reper...Disaster! / Rocky Mountain Reper...Jul 3 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pmIt’s 1979, and New York’s hottest A-listers are lining up for the opening of a floating casino and discotheque. Also attending is a faded disco star, a sexy nightclub singer with her eleven-year-old twins, a[...]7:30 pm Guys and Dolls / Theatre Aspen i...Guys and Dolls / Theatre Aspen i...Jul 3 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pmHailed as the perfect musical comedy, Guys and Dolls follows gamblers, cabaret singers, and missionaries on a love and luck-fueled romp through New York City. Guys and Dolls opened on Broadway in 1950 and was[...]