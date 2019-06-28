Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(NOW HIRING for event on July 17th) – Dancers for Cirque Dreams – Press Event at Gaylord Rockies Hotel in Aurora

Posted by Becky Toma on 28 Jun 2019 / 0 Comment


Cirque Dreams is seeking local male and female dancers with athletic builds and youthful appearances to participate in a press event a the Gaylord Rockies Hotel in Aurora.

WHEN IS THE PAID APPEARANCE
Wednesday, July 17th, 2019 – call time 7:45am (4 hour gig)

COMPENSATION
Job is PAID
$100

FOR CONSIDERATION
Email headshot and resume to melissa@cirqueproductions.com

VENUE
Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center
6700 North Gaylord Rockies Boulevard
Aurora, CO 80019
(Near Denver International Airport off of E-470)

Cirque Productions website

Posted 7-2-19


