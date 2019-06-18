Cirque Productions is looking for 3 Female and 2 Male Singers (20’s – 30’s) who are excellent vocalists and actors who move well for a holiday production, “Cirque Dreams HOLIDAZE” at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Aurora. Should be versatile and accomplished singers. Male vocalists (tenor or bari-tenor preferred). Female vocalists (mezzo-soprano, alto preferred).

Musical theatre backgrounds a plus with some pop influence. Strong harmonies a must.

Musicians: Seeking electric violin or saxophone, will be onstage in costume.

Must be able to play and move.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS (no appointment necessary)

Thursday, July 18th, 2019 from 10am – 1pm and 6 – 9pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center

JUNIPER BALLROOM C

6700 North Gaylord Rockies Blvd.

Aurora, CO 80019

(off of E-470 near Denver International Airport)

CALLBACKS

Friday, July 19th, 2019 from 10am – 12noon

Location: same as auditions

COMPENSATION

Position is PAID

Non-union only

BRING / PREPARE

Singers Bring: Sheet Music – an Accompanist will be provided. Headshot and Resume.

Singers Prepare: “Oh Holy Night” and a section from “Winter Wonderland” along with 16 bars of an up-tempo musical theatre style song and 16 bars of a ballad of your choice.

Musicians (Electric Violin or Saxophone only) Prepare: 1 pop song and 1 Christmas song – each selection should be no longer than 1 minute.

REHEARSALS

Begin November 14th, 2019

PERFORMANCES

November 22nd, 2019 – January 4, 2020

Tuesdays – Sundays / 1-2 shows per day

QUESTIONS?

auditions@cirqueproductions.com

Posted 7-5-19