Upcoming EventsJul6Sat20191:00 pm Grease! – (matinee) / The Butte ...Grease! – (matinee) / The Butte ...Jul 6 @ 1:00 pm – 3:30 pmHere is Rydell High’s senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding “Burger Palace Boys” and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking “Pink Ladies” in bobby sox and pedal pushers, evoking the look and sound of the 1950s in this[...]1:30 pm Disney’s Tarzan: The Stage Music...Disney’s Tarzan: The Stage Music...Jul 6 @ 1:30 pm – 4:00 pmBased on Disney’s smash-hit, animated film, Tarzan: The Stage Musical swings into the Candlelight Dinner Playhouse this summer. Familiar to families for generations, Tarzan is the story of an infant boy orphaned in a shipwreck[...]1:30 pm Little Shop of Horrors – (matine...Little Shop of Horrors – (matine...Jul 6 @ 1:30 pm – 3:30 pmIt’s a familiar story: Boy meets Girl. Girl is dating a sadistic dentist. Boy meets mysterious, blood-thirsty plant. In an effort to win over Girl, Boy makes a pact with Plant to allow his wildest[...]2:00 pm The Wizard of Oz (matinee) / Jes...The Wizard of Oz (matinee) / Jes...Jul 6 @ 2:00 pm – 4:30 pmThe Wizard of Oz is the classic, beloved tale, in which a Kansas farm girl travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home. The show has been entertaining audiences for generations and[...]4:00 pm Guys and Dolls / Theatre Aspen i...Guys and Dolls / Theatre Aspen i...Jul 6 @ 4:00 pm – 6:30 pmHailed as the perfect musical comedy, Guys and Dolls follows gamblers, cabaret singers, and missionaries on a love and luck-fueled romp through New York City. Guys and Dolls opened on Broadway in 1950 and was[...]