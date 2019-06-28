ABOUT THE PERFORMANCE AT THE CONFERENCE

Seeking professional non-Equity actors who may be local to Fort Collins/Denver/Colorado Springs/Boulder. Justin Anderson, Associate Artistic Director of Aurora Theatre in Lawrenceville, GA (second largest Equity theatre in Georgia) is partnering with CRU Seeking professionalactors who may be local to Fort Collins/Denver/Colorado Springs/Boulder. Justin Anderson, Associate Artistic Director of Aurora Theatre in Lawrenceville, GA (second largest Equity theatre in Georgia) is partnering with CRU (https://www.cru.org/) for a series of performance opportunities for their annual conference at Colorado State University the week of July 20th, 2019.

ROLES

Seeking 6 actors, leaning into intentional equity, inclusivity and representation, ideally multi-generational.

COMPENSATION

Fee for the overall gig is $500 for a range of rehearsals/performances that shouldn’t exceed 25 hours for the week.

If traveling outside of Fort Collins to the CSU, there will be a travel/gas stipend added.

TO AUDITION / APPLY

Please send a simple video of any monologue of choice (along with a pass at the very ROUGH draft of the monologue below, the whole piece is still a work in process) along with a headshot and resume.

Hoping to receive submissions by Thursday, July 11th, 2019, if possible.

EMAIL SUBMISSION: justin@auroratheatre.com

PLEASE NOTE

CRU is a faith-based organization. Mr. Anderson assures you that there will be a lens of respect employed whether or not the participants share this particular faith point of view.

WORKING MONOLOGUE from CRU Gig:

When people talk to me about Jesus I just laugh. I tell them, “Put on your seatbelt buddy, because we’re going on a ride!” See, I’m an atheist. Not an agnostic, ha ha ha. And yes, I’ve looked into it. I’ve studied the evidence. Yes, I’ve read the whole Bible. Have you? Then people say, “Oh atheism is a religion.” No. Don’t be stupid. Atheism is a LACK of belief. Saying atheism is a religion is like saying that NOT collecting stamps is a hobby. I can’t wait for someone to bring up Jesus because I will DEMOLISH them. I know all the ins and outs, the mistakes in the Bible, the conflicts. I know every terrible thing Christians have done since 1095 CE, and I’ve got a chart on my wall documenting it. That’s not even counting the stuff that’s been done to me personally. But the worst thing is all these robotic theists who don’t have questions. Their answers are all pre-digested. They’ve been told what to think, what to say, and what to believe. Sorry, but that’s not going to work for me. One of the things I love to do to that sort of Christian is ask them if they have any questions about God. And of course they don’t. They have “the answers.” So I come back at them just as hard: I have the answers, too. I have the answers and I’m glad to supply them to those poor deluded theists.

Posted 7-10-19