Upcoming EventsJul11Thu20191:00 pm Grease! – (matinee) / The Butte ...Grease! – (matinee) / The Butte ...Jul 11 @ 1:00 pm – 3:30 pmHere is Rydell High’s senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding “Burger Palace Boys” and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking “Pink Ladies” in bobby sox and pedal pushers, evoking the look and sound of the 1950s in this[...]4:00 pm Little Shop of Horrors / Theatre...Little Shop of Horrors / Theatre...Jul 11 @ 4:00 pm – 6:30 pmLittle Shop of Horrors presents the tale of Seymour Krelborn and his discovery of an out-of-this-world plant breed with taste for blood. This sci-fi musical premiered Off-Off-Broadway in 1982 before transferring to the Orpheum Theatre[...]6:00 pm Take to the Highway – Celebratin...Take to the Highway – Celebratin...Jul 11 @ 6:00 pm – 9:30 pmTake to the Highway celebrates the prolific career of singer/songwriter James Taylor and his long-time collaborators Carole King and Carly Simon. The show features dozens of James Taylor’s Top 40 hits like “Carolina In My[...]6:15 pm Disney’s Beauty and the Beast / ...Disney’s Beauty and the Beast / ...Jul 11 @ 6:15 pm – 8:45 pm“Be Our Guest!,” The Academy Award-winning film, comes to life in this romantic and beloved take on the classic fairy tale. Step into the enchanted world of Broadway’s modern classic, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,[...]7:00 pm Measure for Measure / Theatrewor...Measure for Measure / Theatrewor...Jul 11 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pmAfter decades of summer Shakespeare, Theatreworks presents Measure for Measure for the ﬁrst time. In a city that veers between zanies and zealots, a corrupt oﬃcial oﬀers a young nun a chance to save her[...]