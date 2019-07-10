Sirius/XM radio’s Broadway host Seth Rudetsky brings his hilarious one-man show to Colorado Springs. Deconstructing Broadway is a combination of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “The Tony Awards,” and “The Daily Show.” The 90-minute tour-de-force features Rudetsky’s trademark “deconstructions,” in which he uses his amazing audio/video collection to break down brilliant performances from beloved Broadway divas like Patti LuPone, Betty Buckley and more. Rudetsky showcases mind-boggling videos like The Osmonds singing a medley from “Fiddler On The Roof ” and an entire section on Barbra Streisand. This award-winning show recently played to a sold-out crowd in London where it received 5-star reviews. “Blindingly brilliant” – “Fantastic” – “Hysterical” – a “must-see” – “Nothing short of brilliant!”

Deconstructing Broadway with Seth Rudetsky (co-author of “Disaster”)

Presented by Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

Tuesday, July 16th, 2019

Showtime: 7:30pm

Box Office: 719-634-5581

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center

30 W. Dale Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

posted 7-10-19