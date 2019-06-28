Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(NOW HIRING for event on July 16th, 2019) – 4 actors dressed in mascot costumes and 4 handlers in Englewood / 360 Events & Promotions

Posted by Becky Toma on 28 Jun 2019


Special Character Appearance in Englewood, Colorado – Seeking actors to be Mascots / Handlers
WHEN: Tuesday, July 16th, 2019 from 10am – 2pm
WHERE: Englewood

ROLES
4 Mascots and 4 Handlers
Mascot Sizing: 5’1″ – 5’5″ – slim to medium build, small bust

REQUIREMENTS
Must be 18+ years of age
Must be willing to be in costume
Acting/Theater experience preferred

JOB DUTIES
Greet and take photos with attendees

COMPENSATION
Mascots – $22 per hour
Handlers – $18 per hour

IF INTERESTED – PLEASE APPLY RIGHT AWAY
Call: 858-375-9859
Email: bookings@360x.agency

360 Events & Promotions website

Posted 7-11-19


