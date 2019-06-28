Special Character Appearance in Englewood, Colorado – Seeking actors to be Mascots / Handlers

WHEN: Tuesday, July 16th, 2019 from 10am – 2pm

WHERE: Englewood

ROLES

4 Mascots and 4 Handlers

Mascot Sizing: 5’1″ – 5’5″ – slim to medium build, small bust

REQUIREMENTS

Must be 18+ years of age

Must be willing to be in costume

Acting/Theater experience preferred

JOB DUTIES

Greet and take photos with attendees

COMPENSATION

Mascots – $22 per hour

Handlers – $18 per hour

IF INTERESTED – PLEASE APPLY RIGHT AWAY

Call: 858-375-9859

Email: bookings@360x.agency

360 Events & Promotions website

Posted 7-11-19