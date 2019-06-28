Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsJul12Fri20191:30 pm Peter and the Starcatcher – (mat...Peter and the Starcatcher – (mat...Jul 12 @ 1:30 pm – 4:00 pmA curious and intelligent girl from a magical family, a nameless orphan boy, two ships full of sailors ‘n pirates, and adventure at every turn! This family friendly musical uses the magic of theatre to[...]2:30 pm Madama Butterfly – (matinee) / C...Madama Butterfly – (matinee) / C...Jul 12 @ 2:30 pm – 5:00 pmMadama Butterfly traces a young geisha’s life from her marriage to an American naval lieutenant at 15 years old, through determined motherhood, to an ultimate reclamation of self through her culture’s lethal code of honor.[...]6:00 pm Take to the Highway – Celebratin...Take to the Highway – Celebratin...Jul 12 @ 6:00 pm – 9:30 pmTake to the Highway celebrates the prolific career of singer/songwriter James Taylor and his long-time collaborators Carole King and Carly Simon. The show features dozens of James Taylor’s Top 40 hits like “Carolina In My[...]6:15 pm Disney’s Beauty and the Beast / ...Disney’s Beauty and the Beast / ...Jul 12 @ 6:15 pm – 8:45 pm“Be Our Guest!,” The Academy Award-winning film, comes to life in this romantic and beloved take on the classic fairy tale. Step into the enchanted world of Broadway’s modern classic, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,[...]6:30 pm Of Monsters and Mountains (puppe...Of Monsters and Mountains (puppe...Jul 12 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pmOf Monsters and Mountains, an original avant-garde puppet show returns to Northern Colorado. What happens when you procrastinate with laundry? What do you wish for when you catch a magical golden fish? How did the[...]