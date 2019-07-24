Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Theatre Space Available April 27th – June 6th, 2020 for a production at the John Hand Theater at Lowry

Posted by Becky Toma on 24 Jul 2019 / 0 Comment


Firehouse Theater Company has an open slot for a theater company to stage a show at the John Hand Theater in Lowry.
The available slot begins on April 27th, 2020 and runs through June 6th, 2020.
Perfect for a 5-week run with ample time for tech proceeding the opening of the show.

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Contact: Helen Hand
helen@compuskills.com
303-785-2333

John Hand Theater
7653 E 1st Pl, Denver, CO 80230

posted 7-24-19


