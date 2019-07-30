Visionbox is inviting performing artists and audience members to the next installment of an ongoing series, “Why Does Theatre Matter?” at 4pm on Thursday, August 1st, 2019 at McNichols Civic Center.

This will be an interactive talk back with the Seeking Charlie Russell company, including Bill Pullman (writer and actor), Jack Pullman (Object Designer/puppeteer), and Sean Cawelti (Projection Designer).

Please click here for tickets and information about the play, Seeking Charlie Russell written and performed by theatre and film actor, Bill Pullman (performance on Friday, August 2nd, 2019 at 4pm).

Anyone interested in attending the forum “Why Does Theatre Matter?” should email info@visionbox.org, ATTN: Why Does Theatre Matter?.

This is a free event sponsored by Visionbox Studio and McNichols Civic Center. Seating is limited.

Visionbox website

posted 7-30-19