Season 10 of Visionbox Studio includes a Fall/Winter certificate program which includes: American Classical Realism, Chekov, and Shakespeare.





American Classical: The Actor’s 5 Questions will be applied to the plays of Tennessee Williams, Arthur Miller, Lillian Hellman, Clifford Odets, and Edward Albee. Each student will rehearse and stage two pieces over the 5 weeks of class, culminating in a performance. This class can be taken at any level and is a prerequisite for studying Chekov. August 27th – September 30th, 2019

Chekov: This is an advanced technique class as well as the foundation for all other acting classes. In particular, Chekov is studie d and performed by actors in their first year of graduate study. Actors throughout their careers should return to Chekov for new insights and depth. Each student will work on two pieces to be performed at the end of the 5 weeks of class. Ibsen and Stridberg will also be studied in this sequence. October 1st – November 4th, 2019

Shakespeare: This class will focus on text analysis, scansion, acting poetry, and complex character in the plays of William Shakespeare. Each actor will work on a soliliquoy and scene throughout the 5 weeks, culminating in a performance.

November 5th – December 16th, 2019

Any actors new to Visionbox Studio should email info@visionbox.org to arrange for an interview/audition prior to the start of any class.

