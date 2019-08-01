Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Fall / Winter Acting Classes 2019 – (August 27th – December 16th, 2019) / Visionbox Studio

Posted by Becky Toma on 01 Aug 2019


Season 10 of Visionbox Studio includes a Fall/Winter certificate program which includes: American Classical RealismChekov, and Shakespeare.

American Classical: The Actor’s 5 Questions will be applied to the plays of Tennessee Williams, Arthur Miller, Lillian Hellman, Clifford Odets, and Edward Albee. Each student will rehearse and stage two pieces over the 5 weeks of class, culminating in a performance. This class can be taken at any level and is a prerequisite for studying Chekov. August 27th – September 30th, 2019
Chekov: This is an advanced technique class as well as the foundation for all other acting classes. In particular, Chekov is studied and performed by actors in their first year of graduate study. Actors throughout their careers should return to Chekov for new insights and depth. Each student will work on two pieces to be performed at the end of the 5 weeks of class. Ibsen and Stridberg will also be studied in this sequence. October 1st – November 4th, 2019
Shakespeare: This class will focus on text analysis, scansion, acting poetry, and complex character in the plays of William Shakespeare. Each actor will work on a soliliquoy and scene throughout the 5 weeks, culminating in a performance.
November 5th – December 16th, 2019 

Any actors new to Visionbox Studio should should email info@visionbox.org to arrange for an interview/audition prior to the start of any class. Returning actors can register for classes via the website – CLICK HERE 

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT CLASSESCLICK HERE

Free Audition Class
Visionbox Studio will hold a FREE Audition Master Class in August!
August 24th 9am-12pm at Beacons, 1859 York St., Denver
Limit 12 actors
To signup – email info@visionbox.org
Please submit your headshot and resume.
Actors should bring a contemporary and classical monologue (preferably Shakespearean verse) and an optional song. 

Visionbox Studio website
posted 8-1-19


