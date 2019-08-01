Let’s Talk Legal!

Monday, August 26th, 2019 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Phillips Social Hall at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center (part of the Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center)

350 South Dahlia St., Denver, CO 80246

Register now for a special presentation by Colorado Attorneys for the Arts (“CAFTA”), a project of the Colorado Business Committee for the Arts (“CBCA”) co-sponsored by the CBCA, the Mizel Arts and Culture Center at the Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center, and the Colorado Theatre Guild.

You know art and you know theatre, but do you know about the legal issues you might encounter? Awesome volunteer attorney Dave Ratner with Creative Law Network will speak about legal issues related to theatre. Learn about the anatomy of a contract, copyright, licensing, and trademark issues, and ask some of your other burning legal questions.

This presentation is free for Colorado Theatre Guild members and $10.00 for other participants.

Click here to RSVP (space is limited) and to suggest any legal topics or questions that you would like to have addressed at the workshop.

Posted 8-1-19