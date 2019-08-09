Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



American in Hiding (staged reading) / And Toto Too Theatre Company – ONE NIGHT ONLY – August 12th, 2019

Posted by Becky Toma on 09 Aug 2019 / 0 Comment


A staged reading of American in Hiding. This timely tale explores what happens to our decency when overpowered by darkness and how the decisions of today affect generations to come. The question remains, can the tide be turned?

American in Hiding (staged reading)
by Tracy Shaffer
Presented by And Toto Too Theatre Company
Directed by Christy Montour-Larson
Starring: Augustus Truhn, Kevin Hart, Julie Rada, Annie Barbour and Jen Jorgensen

Monday, August 12th, 2019 at 7pm
Admission: FREE
Reservations Link
(you are asked to purchase something at the venue since they are donating the space)
Box Office: 720-583-3975

VENUE
The Black Buzzard
1624 Market Street
Denver, CO 80202

And Toto Too Theatre Company website

posted 8-9-19


