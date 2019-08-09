A staged reading of American in Hiding. This timely tale explores what happens to our decency when overpowered by darkness and how the decisions of today affect generations to come. The question remains, can the tide be turned?

American in Hiding (staged reading)

by Tracy Shaffer

Presented by And Toto Too Theatre Company

Directed by Christy Montour-Larson

Starring: Augustus Truhn, Kevin Hart, Julie Rada, Annie Barbour and Jen Jorgensen

Monday, August 12th, 2019 at 7pm

Admission: FREE

Reservations Link

(you are asked to purchase something at the venue since they are donating the space)

Box Office: 720-583-3975

VENUE

The Black Buzzard

1624 Market Street

Denver, CO 80202

And Toto Too Theatre Company website

posted 8-9-19