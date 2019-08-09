Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsAug9Fri20199:00 pm Kiss: Circus of the Night / The ...Kiss: Circus of the Night / The ...Aug 9 @ 9:00 pm – 11:30 pmSummer is in full swing and that means it’s time again for Millibo’s sexy summertime staple–Circus of the Night! This year, Circus is inspired by the sensual work of the Austrian artist Gustav Klimt. Enjoy[...]Aug10Sat201910:00 am Totally RED! (Children’s Show) –...Totally RED! (Children’s Show) –...Aug 10 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 amThis is a unique and fun retelling of the classic battle of wit and deception as told in the beloved fairy tale Little Red Riding Hood. Children’s theatre production. Totally RED! by Dinah Toups Presented[...]1:00 pm My Partner: Classic Melodrama an...My Partner: Classic Melodrama an...Aug 10 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pmIt’s a melodrama and an olio! This classic, originally performed by The Imperial Players, returns to Cripple Creek. Boo, hiss, cheer, and get ready for a roaring good time. Rated PG, and great for families![...]1:30 pm Disney’s Tarzan: The Stage Music...Disney’s Tarzan: The Stage Music...Aug 10 @ 1:30 pm – 4:00 pmBased on Disney’s smash-hit, animated film, Tarzan: The Stage Musical swings into the Candlelight Dinner Playhouse this summer. Familiar to families for generations, Tarzan is the story of an infant boy orphaned in a shipwreck[...]1:30 pm Little Shop of Horrors – (matine...Little Shop of Horrors – (matine...Aug 10 @ 1:30 pm – 3:30 pmIt’s a familiar story: Boy meets Girl. Girl is dating a sadistic dentist. Boy meets mysterious, blood-thirsty plant. In an effort to win over Girl, Boy makes a pact with Plant to allow his wildest[...]