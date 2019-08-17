Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsAug17Sat20194:00 pm Little Shop of Horrors / Theatre...Little Shop of Horrors / Theatre...Aug 17 @ 4:00 pm – 6:30 pmLittle Shop of Horrors presents the tale of Seymour Krelborn and his discovery of an out-of-this-world plant breed with taste for blood. This sci-fi musical premiered Off-Off-Broadway in 1982 before transferring to the Orpheum Theatre[...]6:15 pm Disney’s Beauty and the Beast / ...Disney’s Beauty and the Beast / ...Aug 17 @ 6:15 pm – 8:45 pm“Be Our Guest!,” The Academy Award-winning film, comes to life in this romantic and beloved take on the classic fairy tale. Step into the enchanted world of Broadway’s modern classic, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,[...]7:00 pm My Partner: Classic Melodrama an...My Partner: Classic Melodrama an...Aug 17 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pmIt’s a melodrama and an olio! This classic, originally performed by The Imperial Players, returns to Cripple Creek. Boo, hiss, cheer, and get ready for a roaring good time. Rated PG, and great for families![...]7:00 pm Rabbit Hole (youth/high school p...Rabbit Hole (youth/high school p...Aug 17 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pmExperience theatre in the round and be immersed in the journey of grief, family, and acceptance as we follow Becca and Howie, a young couple who have lost their four-year old son Danny to a[...]7:00 pm The Last Five Years / The Venue ...The Last Five Years / The Venue ...Aug 17 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pmThe Last Five Years is a modern musical that ingeniously chronicles the five-year life of a marriage, from meeting to break-up and from break-up to meeting. Rated PG13. The Last Five Years Book, Music and[...]