Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



(Fall Semester begins September 7th, 2019) – Dance Classes / The Spark Performing & Creative Arts in Boulder

Posted by Becky Toma on 17 Aug 2019 / 0 Comment


The Spark Performing & Creative Arts in Boulder offers a selection of hourly dance classes on
Fridays between 4 – 8pm and on Saturday mornings.
On Fridays there are classes in Jazz dance, Ballet, Modern Dance, and Partnering.
Saturday mornings are a continuation of their Tap classes.

DANCE CLASSES
Saturday, September 7th through Friday, December 20th, 2019

FEE
$200

QUESTIONS?
720-432-7784

LOCATION
The Spark
4847 Pearl Street, Suite B4
Boulder, CO 80301

The Spark Performing & Creative Arts website – Classes

Posted 8-17-19

The Spark - Dance Classes - Fall 2019 - promo image


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado