Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



(Fall Semester begins September 7th, 2019) – Acting and Musical Theatre Classes and more / The Spark Performing & Creative Arts in Boulder

Posted by Becky Toma on 17 Aug 2019 / 0 Comment


The Spark offers classes for the young performer in acting, dancing, and music. The musical theatre scene study class has students perform select scenes from their favorite shows as they learn how to integrate their triple threat skills on stage. The Spark’s acting classes give students the confidence to make choices and react honestly during a show. The ensemble singing class will help students solidify their harmonies, music reading, and vocal technique.
All classes culminate in a end of semester informal showcase. For more information visit The Spark website.

CLASSES
September 7th – December 20th, 2019
Hourly: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays after 4pm

FEE
$200

LOCATION
The Spark
4847 Pearl Street, Suite B4
Boulder, CO 80301

QUESTIONS?
720-432-7784

The Spark Performing & Creative Arts website – Classes

The Spark - Acting Classes - promo image - Sept. 2019

Photo Credit: John Kenyon

Posted 8-17-19


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado