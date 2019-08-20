Our Sponsors
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsAug20Tue20197:30 pm Peter and the Starcatcher / Cree...Peter and the Starcatcher / Cree...Aug 20 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pmA curious and intelligent girl from a magical family, a nameless orphan boy, two ships full of sailors ‘n pirates, and adventure at every turn! This family friendly musical uses the magic of theatre to[...]7:30 pm Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber o...Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber o...Aug 20 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pmAn infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and took his young wife from him. The road to revenge leads[...]Aug21Wed20191:30 pm Pride and Prejudice – (matinee) ...Pride and Prejudice – (matinee) ...Aug 21 @ 1:30 pm – 4:00 pmYou’ve never seen Jane Austen quite like this! With the heart of this masterful love story still very much intact, Kate Hamill’s farcical take on this time-honored staple of English literature has never been more[...]5:30 pm Disney’s Beauty and the Beast / ...Disney’s Beauty and the Beast / ...Aug 21 @ 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm“Be Our Guest!,” The Academy Award-winning film, comes to life in this romantic and beloved take on the classic fairy tale. Step into the enchanted world of Broadway’s modern classic, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,[...]7:00 pm 10 Pin Alley / Wheat Ridge Theat...10 Pin Alley / Wheat Ridge Theat...Aug 21 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pmA hilarious comedy about 10 terrified bowling pins who dread the charge of their archenemy, the Black Balls. Only a strange Red Pin makes them feel they have a chance to succeed in their endeavor.[...]