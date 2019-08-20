Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(August 25th, 2019) Audition Class – FREE! / Visionbox Studio

Posted by Becky Toma on 20 Aug 2019 / 0 Comment


Visionbox Studio will hold a FREE Audition Master Class on Sunday, August 25th, 2019.
The class will be taught by Jennifer McCray Rincon, Founding Artistic Director of Visionbox Studio.
Ms. Rincon is a graduate of Yale University and the Yale School of Drama Directing Program and has auditioned countless actors for the National Theatre Conservatory, professional productions in NYC, Bogota and Colorado and coached actors who are auditioning for training programs, repertory companies and professional productions for the past three decades.

WHEN IS THE CLASS
Sunday, August 25th, 2019 from 1 – 4pm
(limited number – 12 actors only)
CLASS IS FREE!

VENUE
Beacons Community Space
1859 York Street
Denver, CO 80206

TO SIGN UP
Email: info@visionbox.org
Please attach your headshot and resume.

PREPARE FOR THE CLASS
One contemporary monologue and one classical monologue (preferably Shakespearean verse) and
an optional song.

Visionbox Studio website

Posted August 2019


