An Introduction to Intimacy Direction for the Stage

Please join us for an open forum discussing the burgeoning artistic specialty of theatrical Intimacy Direction led by Samantha Egle. This event is co-sponsored by the Colorado Theatre Guild, Humble Warrior Movement Arts, and the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities.

Fight directors specialize in collaborating with the artistic team and choreographing moments of violence to ensure the safety of all involved and to foster effective storytelling. The role of an intimacy director is similar, but with the lens focused on moments of intimate contact or action. They can offer protocols for consent, communication, and closure as well as develop choreography within the context of the production to provide not only for affecting storytelling but additionally for the physical, mental and emotional health and safety of all those involved in the process.

This conversation will seek to serve as an informative introduction to the work. It will explore this growing field, what it is, how it came about, and how the work and pillars can support and enhance an artistic process and engender braver and safer spaces in which artists can engage with and tell dynamic stories.

WHEN IS THE WORKSHOP

Sunday, September 15th, 2019 from 6:30 – 8:30pm

WHERE IS THE WORKSHOP

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Black Box Theatre

6901 Wadsworth Boulevard

Arvada, CO 80003

FEE

This workshop is FREE for Colorado Theatre Guild members

$10.00 for non CTG members

CLICK HERE TO RESERVE YOUR SEAT (note: seating is limited)



Samantha Egle

Posted 8-21-19