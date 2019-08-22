Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



Fall Theatre Classes / The Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Posted by Becky Toma on 22 Aug 2019 / 0 Comment


Whether you’re just getting your start or are a seasoned veteran of the stage, our selection of daytime, evening and weekend classes and workshops will help you gain confidence in the crafts of acting, auditioning, improv and more.

CHECK THEM OUT!
CLICK HERE

DOWNLOAD CURRENT BROCHURE – CLICK HERE

posted 8-22-19


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado