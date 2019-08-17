

In this 10-week class, students will rehearse an abridged version of “Henry V” and perform it for friends and family on the last day of class! For advanced performers and newcomers to Shakespeare, this class is a fun and engaging way to build language and performance skills, work with other teenagers as part of a team, and connect the ideas and conflicts in Shakespeare’s world to our own. Open to students of all experience levels and abilities. Ages 12 – 18.

WHEN IS CLASS

Mondays from 5 – 6:30pm

September 16th – November 16th, 2019

WHERE IS CLASS

Wesley Fellowship Theatre

1290 Folsom Street

Boulder, CO 80302

FEE (ages 12 – 18)

$200

(scholarships available)

TO REGISTER FOR CLASS – CLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?

303-735-1181

Colorado Shakespeare Festival School of Theatre website

Posted 8-25-19