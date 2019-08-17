Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(FALL CLASS – starting September 16th, 2019) – Shakespeare in Production: Henry V (ages 12 -18) / Colorado Shakespeare Festival in Boulder

Posted by Becky Toma on 17 Aug 2019 / 0 Comment


CSF - Shakespeare Class - Fall 2019 - promo photo
In this 10-week class, students will rehearse an abridged version of “Henry V” and perform it for friends and family on the last day of class! For advanced performers and newcomers to Shakespeare, this class is a fun and engaging way to build language and performance skills, work with other teenagers as part of a team, and connect the ideas and conflicts in Shakespeare’s world to our own. Open to students of all experience levels and abilities. Ages 12 – 18.

WHEN IS CLASS
Mondays from 5 – 6:30pm
September 16th – November 16th, 2019

WHERE IS CLASS
Wesley Fellowship Theatre
1290 Folsom Street
Boulder, CO 80302

FEE (ages 12 – 18)
$200
(scholarships available)

TO REGISTER FOR CLASSCLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?
303-735-1181

Colorado Shakespeare Festival School of Theatre website

Posted 8-25-19


