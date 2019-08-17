

This 10-week after-school class for ages 8 – 11 is dedicated to scenes and monologues full of mischief, mayhem, magic, and madness! The class culminates in a showing for friends and family on the last day of class. Students will learn about Shakespearean verse, building a character, and acting moment to moment with scene partners. And have tons of fun along the way, of course! This class is a fun and engaging way to build language and performance skills, work with other kids as part of a team, and connect the ideas and conflicts in Shakespeare’s world to our own. Open to students of all experience levels and abilities.

WHEN IS CLASS

Wednesdays, 4 – 5:30pm

September 18th – November 20th, 2019

WHERE IS CLASS

Wesley Fellowship Theatre

1290 Folsom Street

Boulder, CO 80302

FEE (ages 8 – 11)

$200

(scholarships available)

TO REGISTER FOR CLASS – CLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?

303-735-1181

Colorado Shakespeare Festival School of Theatre website

Posted 8-25-19