Upcoming EventsAug28Wed20191:00 pm Pride and Prejudice – (matinee) ...Pride and Prejudice – (matinee) ...Aug 28 @ 1:00 pm – 3:30 pmYou’ve never seen Jane Austen quite like this! With the heart of this masterful love story still very much intact, Kate Hamill’s farcical take on this time-honored staple of English literature has never been more[...]5:30 pm Disney’s Beauty and the Beast / ...Disney’s Beauty and the Beast / ...Aug 28 @ 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm“Be Our Guest!,” The Academy Award-winning film, comes to life in this romantic and beloved take on the classic fairy tale. Step into the enchanted world of Broadway’s modern classic, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,[...]7:00 pm 10 Pin Alley / Wheat Ridge Theat...10 Pin Alley / Wheat Ridge Theat...Aug 28 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pmA hilarious comedy about 10 terrified bowling pins who dread the charge of their archenemy, the Black Balls. Only a strange Red Pin makes them feel they have a chance to succeed in their endeavor.[...]7:00 pm Hazardous Materials / Creede Rep...Hazardous Materials / Creede Rep...Aug 28 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pmOne apartment. Two different eras. Each creating unlikely friendships. In 1955, two widows explore a blossoming connection against all odds. In 2015, two reluctant co-workers sift through the belongings of an elderly and mysterious Jane[...]7:00 pm Little Shop of Horrors / Brecken...Little Shop of Horrors / Brecken...Aug 28 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pmMeek flower shop assistant Seymour pines for coworker Audrey. During a total eclipse, he discovers an unusual plant he names Audrey II, which feeds only on human flesh and blood. The growing plant attracts a[...]