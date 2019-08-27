

Join Master Teacher Charlie Oates in the first of three workshops to develop your own Solo Movement Project. In this phase, you will work with the instructor to learn how to find physical language and your story so you can begin building your personal Solo Movement piece. In phase one, class time will introduce movement forms and concepts to utilize verbal and non-verbal techniques, as well as identifying a specific focus for your piece.

Prerequisites: Scene Study I & Voice and Speech or The Art of Movement: Low Flying Trapeze, or instructor approval. Inquire at education@dcpa.org

MOVEMENT WORKSHOP: SOLO MOVEMENT PROJECT PHASE I

Wednesday and Thursday, August 28th and 29th, 2019 from 6:30 – 9:30pm

Instructor: Charlie Oates

QUESTIONS?

303-446-4892

FEE

$130

LOCATION

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts

in the Robert & Judi Newman Center for Theatre Education

1101 13th Street – 3rd Floor

Denver, CO 80204

TO REGISTER FOR CLASS – CLICK HERE

ADULT ACTING CLASSES BROCHURE – CLICK HERE

Posted August 2019