Movement Workshop: Solo Movement Project Phase I / The Denver Center for the Performing Arts – (August 28th & 29th, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 27 Aug 2019


Join Master Teacher Charlie Oates in the first of three workshops to develop your own Solo Movement Project. In this phase, you will work with the instructor to learn how to find physical language and your story so you can begin building your personal Solo Movement piece. In phase one, class time will introduce movement forms and concepts to utilize verbal and non-verbal techniques, as well as identifying a specific focus for your piece.
Prerequisites: Scene Study I & Voice and Speech or The Art of Movement: Low Flying Trapeze, or instructor approval. Inquire at education@dcpa.org

MOVEMENT WORKSHOP: SOLO MOVEMENT PROJECT PHASE I
Wednesday and Thursday, August 28th and 29th, 2019 from 6:30 – 9:30pm
Instructor: Charlie Oates

QUESTIONS?
303-446-4892

FEE
$130

LOCATION
The Denver Center for the Performing Arts
in the Robert & Judi Newman Center for Theatre Education
1101 13th Street – 3rd Floor
Denver, CO 80204

Posted August 2019


