

For eager students as young as three to high schoolers taking the first step towards a theatre career, our classes fuel creativity and reinforce the tools to help all skill levels improve and develop their craft.

FALL Session begins September 28th, 2019

WINTER Session begins January 25th, 2020

DOWNLOAD THE LATEST BROCHURE – CLICK HERE

LOCATION

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts

in the Robert & Judi Newman Center for Theatre Education

1101 13th Street – 3rd Floor

Denver, CO 80204

Posted September 2019