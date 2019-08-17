Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Fall – Winter Youth Classes (Child and Teen) / The Denver Center for the Performing Arts – (starting September 28th, 2019)

Teddy Bear Picnics - Ed. Classes - DCPA - Fall 2018
For eager students as young as three to high schoolers taking the first step towards a theatre career, our classes fuel creativity and reinforce the tools to help all skill levels improve and develop their craft.

FALL Session begins September 28th, 2019
WINTER Session begins January 25th, 2020

LOCATION
The Denver Center for the Performing Arts
in the Robert & Judi Newman Center for Theatre Education
1101 13th Street – 3rd Floor
Denver, CO 80204

