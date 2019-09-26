Visionbox Studio will hold a FREE Audition Master Class on Saturday, September 28th, 2019.

The class will be taught by Jennifer McCray Rincon, Founding Artistic Director of Visionbox Studio.

Ms. Rincon is a graduate of Yale University and the Yale School of Drama Directing Program and has auditioned countless actors for the National Theatre Conservatory, professional productions in NYC, Bogota and Colorado and coached actors who are auditioning for training programs, repertory companies and professional productions for the past three decades.

WHEN IS THE CLASS

Saturday, September 28th, 2019 from 9am – 12noon

(limited number – 12 actors only)

CLASS IS FREE!

VENUE

Beacons Community Space

1859 York Street

Denver, CO 80206

TO SIGN UP FOR THIS FREE CLASS

Email: info@visionbox.org

Please attach your headshot and resume.

PREPARE FOR THE CLASS

One contemporary monologue and one classical monologue (preferably Shakespearean verse) and

an optional song.

Note: Any actors participating in the workshop will also be considered for all Season 10 productions and classes at Visionbox and will not need to audition again. 2019 – 2020 productions will include All the World: A Festival of Solo Shakespeare, Seeking Charlie Russell by Bill Pullman and other new works at McNichols Civic Center, the Denver Planetarium, Vail Mountain School and Bar Max.

Posted 9-26-19