(September 28th, 2019) – Audition Master Class – FREE! / Visionbox Studio

Posted by Becky Toma on 26 Sep 2019


Visionbox Studio will hold a FREE Audition Master Class on Saturday, September 28th, 2019.
The class will be taught by Jennifer McCray Rincon, Founding Artistic Director of Visionbox Studio.
Ms. Rincon is a graduate of Yale University and the Yale School of Drama Directing Program and has auditioned countless actors for the National Theatre Conservatory, professional productions in NYC, Bogota and Colorado and coached actors who are auditioning for training programs, repertory companies and professional productions for the past three decades.

WHEN IS THE CLASS
Saturday, September 28th, 2019 from 9am – 12noon
(limited number – 12 actors only)
CLASS IS FREE!

VENUE
Beacons Community Space
1859 York Street
Denver, CO 80206

TO SIGN UP FOR THIS FREE CLASS
Email: info@visionbox.org
Please attach your headshot and resume.

PREPARE FOR THE CLASS
One contemporary monologue and one classical monologue (preferably Shakespearean verse) and
an optional song.

Note: Any actors participating in the workshop will also be considered for all Season 10 productions and classes at Visionbox and will not need to audition again. 2019 – 2020 productions will include All the World: A Festival of Solo Shakespeare, Seeking Charlie Russell by Bill Pullman and other new works at McNichols Civic Center, the Denver Planetarium, Vail Mountain School and Bar Max.

Visionbox Studio website

Posted 9-26-19


