Upcoming EventsSep26Thu20198:00 pm Everybody / The Catamounts in Bo...Everybody / The Catamounts in Bo...Sep 26 @ 8:00 pm – 10:30 pmThe Catamounts will present the regional premiere of this finalist for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize. Everybody is a modern riff on the fifteenth-century morality play Everyman, and follows Everybody (who will be a cast member[...]8:00 pm The Quality of Life / Benchmark ...The Quality of Life / Benchmark ...Sep 26 @ 8:00 pm – 10:30 pmFilled with compassion, honesty, and humor, this play explores the divide between living, dying, and the freedom to decide your own fate. Dinah and Bill, a devout, church-going couple from the Midwest, are struggling to[...]Sep27Fri20197:00 pm You Can’t Take It With You / The...You Can’t Take It With You / The...Sep 27 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pmAn eccentric family allows each member to pursue his own ambition in the home, but their routine is disrupted when a daughter with a regular job wants to bring her fiancé and his Wall Street[...]7:30 pm 9 to 5 The Musical / Inspire The...9 to 5 The Musical / Inspire The...Sep 27 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm9 to 5 The Musical is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie. Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a[...]7:30 pm A Walk in the Woods / Thunder Ri...A Walk in the Woods / Thunder Ri...Sep 27 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pmA Soviet and an American stroll through the forests of Geneva, Switzerland while negotiating nuclear arms reductions. A Walk in the Woods is a long-running Broadway play, called “a minor miracle” by NY Magazine. A[...]