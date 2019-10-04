Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsOct4Fri20197:00 pm The Odd Couple (female/male vers...The Odd Couple (female/male vers...Oct 4 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pmA gender-inclusive rendering of the well-known story, The Odd Couple. The show tells a tale of the sloppy and carefree Olive Madison (Selena A Naumoff) and overly-tidy and uptight Floyd Unger (David Hardison) in a[...]7:00 pm You Can’t Take It With You / The...You Can’t Take It With You / The...Oct 4 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pmAn eccentric family allows each member to pursue his own ambition in the home, but their routine is disrupted when a daughter with a regular job wants to bring her fiancé and his Wall Street[...]7:30 pm 9 to 5 The Musical / Inspire The...9 to 5 The Musical / Inspire The...Oct 4 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm9 to 5 The Musical is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie. Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a[...]7:30 pm A Walk in the Woods / Thunder Ri...A Walk in the Woods / Thunder Ri...Oct 4 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pmA Soviet and an American stroll through the forests of Geneva, Switzerland while negotiating nuclear arms reductions. A Walk in the Woods is a long-running Broadway play, called “a minor miracle” by NY Magazine. A[...]7:30 pm By The Bog of Cats / Springs Ens...By The Bog of Cats / Springs Ens...Oct 4 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pmLoosely based on Euripides’ tragedy “Medea,” this is the prophetic tale of Hester Swane, an Irish traveler, who attempts to come to terms with a lifetime of abandonment in a world where all whom she[...]