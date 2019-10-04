Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



On-going / Colorado ACTS Theater Classes in Wheat Ridge

Posted by Becky Toma on 04 Oct 2019 / 0 Comment


Colorado ACTS Education Classes - Oct. 2019
Affordable drama classes for ages 6 – adults. Classes are offered all year round at the Colorado Actor’s Company and at the Theater School (Colorado ACTS for youth).

CLICK HERE to view Classes

FEES
Class prices vary – see website for details

LOCATION
Colorado ACTS
11455 West Interstate 70 Frontage Road (north side)
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Posted 10-4-19


