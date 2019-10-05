Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Fall / Winter Acting Classes / Visionbox Studio – (Next Session begins on November 7th, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 05 Oct 2019 / 0 Comment


Season 10 at the Visionbox Studio includes a Fall/Winter certificate program.

Shakespeare: This class will focus on text analysis, scansion, acting poetry, and complex character in the plays of William Shakespeare. Each actor will work on a soliloquy and scene throughout the 5 weeks, culminating in a performance.

Class Session: November 7th – December 5th, 2019
Two evenings per week from 6pm – 9pm

FEE
$400 per 5 weeks for non-members

TO REGISTER FOR CLASS
Any actors new to Visionbox Studio should should email info@visionbox.org to arrange for an interview/audition prior to the start of any class.

Returning actors can register for class via the website – CLICK HERE
MORE INFORMATION ABOUT CLASSESCLICK HERE

CLASS LOCATION
Bar Max
2412 E. Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80206

Visionbox Studio website

Posted 10-5-19


