Season 10 at the Visionbox Studio includes a Fall/Winter certificate program.

Shakespeare: This class will focus on text analysis, scansion, acting poetry, and complex character in the plays of William Shakespeare. Each actor will work on a soliloquy and scene throughout the 5 weeks, culminating in a performance.

Class Session: November 7th – December 5th, 2019

Two evenings per week from 6pm – 9pm

FEE

$400 per 5 weeks for non-members

TO REGISTER FOR CLASS

Any actors new to Visionbox Studio should should email info@visionbox.org to arrange for an interview/audition prior to the start of any class.

Returning actors can register for class via the website – CLICK HERE

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT CLASSES – CLICK HERE

CLASS LOCATION

Bar Max

2412 E. Colfax Avenue

Denver, CO 80206

Visionbox Studio website

Posted 10-5-19