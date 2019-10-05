Visionbox Studio prepares students to audition for college, liberal arts and conservatory B.A. and B.F.A. programs as well as national and international graduate schools and conservatories.

Students will have the opportunity to train with Jennifer McCray Rincon, Founding Artistic Director of Visionbox Studio as well as other staff and faculty of Visionbox Studio.

College and Graduate School preparation includes: – Counseling: Choice of School and Application Process – Auditions: Selection of Material, Directing/Coaching of Performance – Essay Writing – Headshots/Resume – Musical Theatre: Selection of Material, Singing & Acting Coaching – Freshman Year Mentorship

SCHEDULE

On-going: private and group classes

LOCATION

Bar Max

2412 E. Colfax Avenue

Denver, CO 80206

For more information

or email info@visionbox.org

Visionbox Studio

