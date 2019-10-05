Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



On-going / Audition – College Preparation / Visionbox Studio

Posted by Becky Toma on 05 Oct 2019 / 0 Comment


Visionbox Studio prepares students to audition for college, liberal arts and conservatory B.A. and B.F.A. programs as well as national and international graduate schools and conservatories.
Students will have the opportunity to train with Jennifer McCray Rincon, Founding Artistic Director of Visionbox Studio as well as other staff and faculty of Visionbox Studio.

College and Graduate School preparation includes: – Counseling: Choice of School and Application Process – Auditions: Selection of Material, Directing/Coaching of Performance – Essay Writing – Headshots/Resume – Musical Theatre: Selection of Material, Singing & Acting Coaching – Freshman Year Mentorship

SCHEDULE
On-going: private and group classes

LOCATION
Bar Max
2412 E. Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80206

For more information  – CLICK HERE
or email info@visionbox.org

Visionbox Studio website

Posted 10-5-19


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado