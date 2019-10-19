Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsOct20Sun20191:00 pm The Great American Trailer Park ...The Great American Trailer Park ...Oct 20 @ 1:00 pm – 3:30 pmThere’s a new tenant at Armadillo Acres—and she’s wreaking havoc all over Florida’s most exclusive trailer park. When Pippi, an attractive dancer on the run, comes between the Dr. Phil–loving, agoraphobic Jeannie and her tollbooth[...]1:30 pm A Little Fright Music – (matinee...A Little Fright Music – (matinee...Oct 20 @ 1:30 pm – 4:00 pmPresented by Stories on Stage: The Colorado Chamber Players Quartet (Paul Primus, John Fadial, Barbara Hamilton, Beth Vanderborgh) and Emily Levin (Principal Harp, Dallas Symphony) will perform The Masque of the Red Death by Edgar Allan Poe, as read by Mare Trevathan.[...]1:30 pm Goodnight Moon (for children) – ...Goodnight Moon (for children) – ...Oct 20 @ 1:30 pm – 3:00 pmThe beloved bedtime story comes to life on stage for a whimsical musical adventure! It’s time for Bunny to go to sleep. Say goodnight with magical moments filled with song and dance in this adaptation[...]1:30 pm The Hunchback of Notre Dame – (m...The Hunchback of Notre Dame – (m...Oct 20 @ 1:30 pm – 4:00 pmQuasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer of the Notre Dame Cathedral, has spent his life locked in a tower by his guardian, archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo. Longing to be with other people, Quasimodo escapes to spend one[...]2:00 pm Arcadia – (matinee) / Theatrewor...Arcadia – (matinee) / Theatrewor...Oct 20 @ 2:00 pm – 4:30 pmOnly the brilliant Tom Stoppard could combine love, landscape, and the Second Law of Thermodynamics with such sparkling results. Moving between an uprooted garden in 1809 England and two scholars solving a mystery in the[...]