On-going / Colorado Shakespeare Festival School of Theatre in Boulder

Posted by dflomberg on 16 Apr 2019


The Colorado Shakespeare Festival Education Department offers classes and private coaching sessions for kids, teens and adults year-round. Train up with the Shakespeare experts!

You can “like” CSF Education on Facebook to check out photos, class announcements, and more!

LOCATION
All classes and workshops are held at Wesley Chapel in Boulder at 1290 Folsom Street, Boulder, CO. 80302.

