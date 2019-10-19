Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


Germinal Stage is giving away props, set pieces and costumes!

Posted by Becky Toma on 19 Oct 2019 / 0 Comment


POSTED – October 19th, 2019
Germinal Stage is downsizing its storage of props, set pieces and costumes. They would like theatre friends/companies/CTG members to adopt their many items.
Please contact Sallie Diamond at salliedee@gmail.com to arrange a time to come take a look!


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado