This is a short film about greed featuring three young teens who find a winning lottery ticket. They encounter a mysterious man who provides them an ultimatum with what to do with the ticket. The boy and his two friends ignore the stranger and try to find someone trustworthy to cash the ticket in for them. The kids later realize that the mysterious man’s predictions come true after their decision to keep the ticket.

ROLES

3 Teens – all have speaking lines, but the script is NOT dialogue heavy (script is 8 pages long)

COMPENSATION

Actors will be paid a very small stipend. This is a low-budget film.

All actors will be credited and have a copy of the completed film for their acting reel.

This project is an opportunity to gain experience on a film set.

TO AUDITION – roles will be cast by the first week of December 2019

Email: Headshot and Resume to cassie.phillips@colorado.edu

Cassie will send you sides from the script to read. Actors will be asked to send a video link or attachment of themselves reading the sides (about 30 seconds). Cassie will contact the actors she wants to audition (to meet in person).

SCHEDULE

Film will be shot in early-mid January 2020.

Completed film will be submitted to several contests and festivals.

Posted 11-22-19

Colorado Theatre Guild Website – TERMS OF USE